VOLVEMOS CON MAYORES PREMIOS
👉🏻Premio final $800.000
📅 Martes 27 de enero
🕘 21:00 hs
💰 Valor del cartón: $5.000
🔴 Premios por jugada:
👉 1° Jugada
• Línea: $35.000
• Cartón: $50.000
👉 2° Jugada
• Línea: $40.000
• Cartón: $60.000
👉 3° Jugada
• Línea: $50.000
• Cartón: $70.000
👉 4° Jugada
• Línea: $65.000
• Cartón: $160.000
👉 5° Jugada
• Línea: $130.000
• Cartón: $800.000
🔥 Mismo bingo, premios mucho más grandes.
📲 ¡Ya podés conseguir el tuyo! 2926-400278
Destacados
GRAN BINGO VIRTUAL DE CLUB INDEPENDIENTE
VOLVEMOS CON MAYORES PREMIOS
Destacados
YouTube
RSS